Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Why Uhuru Kenyatta’s Ally John Ngumi Was Paid Ksh415m During Telkom Sale

By

Published

ngumi pix

File image of John Ngumi

Former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s ally John Ngumi on Wednesday April 19 appeared before the National Assembly Joint Committee on Finance and National Planning and Communication, Information and Innovation to defend himself over the Ksh 415 million he was paid for his role as an advisor in the government’s Ksh6 billion buyout of Telkom, days before the August 2022 general election.

Ngumi explained that he was paid the huge sum by Jamhuri Holdings Limited (JHL) due to his high-level advice.

“I was paid because I am the best in business and I had already helped Helios revive a company that was on its deathbed. They valued my advice against taking legal action against the Government of Kenya. It wasn’t me imposing a fee on them,” Ngumi stated.

He was the highest single beneficiary in the transaction according to documents. JHL received Ksh 135.2 million, Anjarwalla and Company Advocates was paid Ksh 54 million.

Molo MP Kimani Kuria, who chairs the Finance and National Planning Committee, said he could not find any explanation to justify the amount Ngumi received.

“So, what kind of skills did you bring to this transaction that made you get paid this amount of money in five months? I am really struggling to understand,” he posed. 

Kuria also pointed out that Ngumi only appeared in the picture after Helios Investors Chief Finance Officer Paul Cunningham revealed to the joint committee the amount the Eagle Africa Capital Partners owner was paid.

Ngumi is perceived as Uhuru’s point man as he chaired boards of powerful parastatals during Kenyatta’s tenure.

These parastatals included Kenya Airways, Kenya Ports Authority, Kenya Pipeline Company and Kenya Railways Corporation.

He has also previously  served as the chairman of Industrial and Commercial Development Corporation (ICDC) and Safaricom.

Also Read: Uhuru Kenyatta Makes First Public Appearance Since Northlands Raid (Video)

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019