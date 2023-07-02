Connect with us

Why Wamalwa Wants CS Duale Summoned

Published

Former Defence Cabinet secretary Eugene Wamalwa now wants his successor Aden Duale to be summoned over recent Al-Shabaab attacks in the North Eastern region.

Speaking on Sunday July 2 during the burial of the late Major David Micha, a KDF soldier who was killed in Lamu by suspected al-Shabaab terrorists, Wamalwa said that CS Duale should be questioned about the security status in the country. And why the Kenya-Somalia border was reopened since it has sparked terror attacks in the county. 

“Ask my successor Aden Duale, under what circumstances did the Kenya Kwanza regime decide to open the Kenya-Somalia border? Why are we witnessing too many deaths from al-Shabaab attacks since Kenya Kwanza took office and started the border opening conversations?,” Wamalwa posed. 

Wamalwa was accompanied by Saboti Member of Parlimrnt Caleb Amisi who said that the defense system is critical to the country, and when soldiers are left at the mercy of terrorists, the leadership must own up. 

This comes barely a week after the Al-Shabab militants attacked Salama and Juhudi villages in Mkunumbi, Lamu county killing five people and torching several houses.

According to witnesses, the attackers dragged the victims out of their houses, tied their hands and legs with ropes behind their backs before executing them.

CS Duale on June 22 declared war on the terror group saying the government of Kenya will use its forces to hunt them down.

“I said it in Masalani, and I’ll repeat it here, we are coming for you, we will use our land forces, we will use our navy, we will use our air force, we will use our special forces to hunt you down both in Kenya and Eastern Somalia,” Duale stated.

In the last three weeks, at least 22 officers have lost their lives in Garissa and Lamu counties.

Also Read: Three Al-Shabaab Militants Killed As Security Forces Launch Operations in Mandera County

In this article:
