William Kabogo Accused of Grabbing Prime Land in Runda

Former Kiambu Governor William Kabogo has been accused of grabbing land in Runda.

According to businessman Kimani Kabogo, the former county boss used the land to set up a real estate project worth over Ksh 2.5 billion.

Kimani claims that Kabogo conned him the land and built the Iguta Paradise homes which consist of 60 housing units, each four-bedroomed with several luxurious features and finishings.

In court documents, Kimani states that each unit was to be sold for Sh30 million. However, Kabogo sold each home for Sh42 million, meaning that a complete sale would net the former governor Sh2.5 billion.

The claims are at the center of a legal dispute that has been ongoing since 2017 and is now before the Court of Appeal, which will decide whether Kimani will receive a portion of the real estate development.

Kimani asserts that Kabogo seized the property in 2016 and evicted him and his siblings, rendering them homeless and destitute. The lawsuit was for Ksh 387 million.

In 2018, the High Court ruled in favor of Kabogo, holding that there is no formal contract between the parties.

Justice Lucy Gacheru ruled that the court lacked the authority to hear the dispute in the absence of a formal contract and proof that William Kabogo was to hold the land in trust for Kimani.

Kimani appealed the decision in the Court of Appeal, which will now decide whether to uphold Justice Gacheru’s decision or to order that the case be heard.

The NCBA had in September 2000 threatened to sell the property to recover their Ksh 10 million and a 20 percent interest.

Kimani reached out to Kabogo to assist him in offsetting the NCBA loan.

He however claims that the former legislator was nowhere to be found in 2006 hence the court proceedings.

Kabogo on the other hand says that NIC and ICDC transferred the land to his company, Arcoverde Kenya Limited, through private treat after Kimani failed his to pay his loan.

