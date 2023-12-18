Connect with us

News

Willis Raburu Lands New Role In Cape Media Reporting Directly To CEO

By

Published

Cape Media has appointed Willis Raburu as Director Digital Services and Innovations.

In a statement on Monday, Cape Media said Raburu will be reporting directly to the CEO and will be solely responsible for the evolution of TV47, Radio47, and 47 Digital products.

“Reporting to the CEO, Raburu will be responsible for driving the continuous evolution of TV47, Radio47 and 47 Digital products. Raburu brings extensive media experience spanning 13 years in the media industry where he has served in different capacities,” read the statement in part. 

Raburu will be tasked with developing a comprehensive strategy and roadmap for the design, development, and maintenance of brand 47 digital products and presence. 

One of his primary objectives will be to enhance the overall user experience, ensuring seamless interactions across our digital platforms.

“We are pleased to have Raburu on board. He will bring a valuable strategic skill set of performance and brand building digital capabilities to the team” said Wilson Mbugua, Director of Operations, Cape Media.

Willis holds a Bachelor of Science in Information Sciences from Moi University and is currently pursuing a Master of Arts in Communication Studies with a focus on Strategic Corporate Communications at USIU.

Raburu joined TV 47 in August barely three months after quitting Royal Media Services (RMS).  

Announcing his debut at tv station, he lauded his previous employer, who served as his first home in the media industry.

“I’m excited to be joining Kenya’s fastest-growing media house, TV47,” stated Raburu, who hosts the entertainment show Wabebe XP on TV47.

Before joining TV47, Raburu served as a director at Nairobi County government for two months. 

Also Read: Governor Sakaja Responds After Willis Raburu Resigns

