Wilson Sossion’s Mother Ruth Chepng’eno Collapses And Dies

Former Kenya National Union of Teachers (KNUT) Secretary General and a former Nominated Member of Parliament Wilson Sossion’s mother Ruth Chepng’eno is dead.

In a statement on Sunday, October 8, Sossion revealed that his mother collapsed at home and was rushed to the Tenwek Mission Hospital where she was declared dead upon arrival.

“It is with deep shock and sorrow that we announce the passing on to glory of our beloved mother Ruth Chepng’eno Sossion. She collapsed at home and was pronounced dead on arrival at Tenwek Hospital. May she Rest In Eternal Peace,” Sossion stated.

A number of leaders across the political divide including those from Bomet where Sossion hails from have sent their condolence messages to the former MP.

“Heartfelt condolence to you and your family,” former Bomet East MP Bernard Bett said in a statement.

Sossion came to the limelight during his tenure as the KNUT Secretary-General from 2013 to 2017.

In 2017 the Orange Democratic Party (ODM) nominated Sossion to the National Assembly to represent workers’ interests.

WhatsApp Image 2023 10 08 at 09.01.43

File image of Wilson Sossion

He however decamped from ODM ahead of the 2022 general elections to UDA. Sossion however lost the UDA party preliminaries to Bomet Senator Hillary Sigei.

President William Ruto in early this year appointed Sossion as the Chief Administrative Secretary in the Ministry of Tourism and he was sworn in on March 2023.

The appointment however received a blow after the High Court ruled that the CAS positions are unconstitutional.

