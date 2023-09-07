Win For Oparanya As Court Issues Orders in Ksh 1.3 Billion Graft Case

The High Court has ordered the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) to release Sh2 million cash and other devices or documents confiscated from former Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya.

In an application filed in the court, Oparanya said EACC detectives went away with his documents, computers, mobile phones and Sh2 million cash that was found at his residence.

The former governor argued that the search order issued for the raid did not permit the officers to carry away the items.

“The search orders did not authorize the officers to seize and carry any Mobile phones and computers belonging to other persons who are not parties to the proceedings,” Oparanya told the court.

The former Governor claimed that when EACC confiscated phones from his children, spouses, and staff, they went beyond the limits of the court orders.

Oparanya went on to say that the officers didn’t know what they required for their investigations, which is why they took anything in the hope of finding something beneficial.

Chief Magistrate Thomas Nzyuki ordered the prosecution and counsel for Oparanya to meet and agree on the documents that are essential to the case so that they can be kept. The rest will be given to the former county chief.

Oparanya was arrested alongside his wives in July over embezzlement of Sh1.3 billion during his era as the county governor.

The ODM Deputy Party Leader has however denied involvement in graft saying he was being targeted because of his association with the Azimio leader Raila Odinga.

