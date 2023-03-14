Winnie Odinga Speaks On Working With Charlene Ruto

EALA MP Winnie Odinga has stated that she is open to working with First Daughter Charlene Ruto.

Speaking on monday during an interview with South African news outlet News 24,Winnie said it was important for young leaders to work together to improve the lives of others.

“I don’t see it as a challenge because it must not be one. We have to change our thinking as Africans. Political power is not the goal.

“Those of us who are privileged to even have fathers need to work together to offer our brothers and sisters dignified lives. That is the goal,” Winnie stated.

Speaking on the electoral system in the country, Winnie stated that it’s time for a new reimagined political ordinance.

“We have failed the previous generation who worked so hard for our nations to be independent. There seems to be an entrance of neo-colonialism through the ballot.

“I believe that it’s time for the birth of a reimagined political ordinance in Africa. One that acknowledges our cultural diversities, accepts divergence and works for the people. We are going nowhere,” she added.

On matters development the last born daughter of Azimio leader Raila Odinga noted that the adoption of digitisation and technology was the only way of ensuring the growth in Africa.

The truth is, the digital world is not only a real place for all of us, but it is also the only place for many of us. It is where we learn, socialise, display, transact, create, and grow. If Africa does not get into tech now, we not only risk stagnation but isolation from the world,” she said.

Also Read: Charlene Ruto Explains Details Of The Office Of the First Daughter, Reveals How its Funded