Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Winnie Odinga’s Questions Ruto Government’s Preparedness For El Nino Rains

By

Published

WinnieRaila

Winnie Odinga

Azimio la Umoja Leader Raila Odinga’s daughter and East Africa Legislative Assembly MP Winnie Odinga has questioned the Kenyan government’s preparedness for the El Nino rains, which are expected in the coming weeks.

In a statement on her X account on Friday, Winnie wondered why relevant government authorities are yet to issue updates on El Nino preparedness.

“The weatherman said we won’t see the sun until January. Has there been any update from the relevant bodies on El Niño preparedness?” she posed.

The EALA MP also questioned whether the county governments have started moving residents from landslide-prone areas to avert and efforts to avert floods with the coming long rains.

“County governments digging up clogged drainage, movement of people from landslide-prone areas, flood aversion strategies, school safety, Loss of harvest. Basically, what’s the plan?” she posed.

Her remarks come a week after the Kenya Meteorological Department warned of a 99 percent likelihood of high rainfall across parts of the country as El Niño returns this year.

“This will be driven by warmer than average Sea Surface Temperatures (SSTs) over the Central and Eastern Equatorial Pacific Ocean indicating the presence of El Niño conditions. According to most of the global climate models, El Niño conditions are likely to persist throughout the season,” Kenya Meteorological Department Director David Gikungu said.

The last time Kenya experienced such conditions was in 2006, and the worst El Nino season occurred in 1997.

Experts have also predicted floods in major towns such as Nairobi, Mombasa, Nakuru and Naivasha. During the enhanced rains, some small earth dams and pans will be affected.

Also Read: Angry Raila Speaks After Winnie Odinga’s Car Was Allegedly Shot At By Police

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020