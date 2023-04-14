Wny Salt Prices Are Set To Go Up 

Salt manufacturer Kensalt Limited has announced a plan to increase the price of salt in the country.

In a letter dated March 31, 2023, the manufacturer stated that the increase in prices is due to a continuous rise in the cost of production.

Kensalt General Manager Arpan Roy noted that the price increase is necessary for the manufacturer to continue meeting supply demand.

“We wish to inform you that due to a continuous rise in the cost of production, we have been forced to increase our prices by KES 1,000 per ton plus VAT with effect from 15th April 2023. This price increase was necessary in order to continue supplying you with salt without fail,” the letter read.

Kensalt which is a household name in Kenya is one of the largest Salt manufacturing companies in East Africa. It is estimated to controls 75 percent of the salt market in Kenya and 50 percent in Uganda.

This is the first in decades that Kenya will experience an increase in the price of salt. Currently, a kilogramme of salt averages KSh 25 while the smallest packet 250 grams costing about KSh 10.

The price change will add salt to the expanding list of commodities whose costs have risen in the last year, putting a strain on people.

On Sunday, April 9, President William Ruto stated that he was aware that the cost of living was weighing heavily on Kenyans, and that prices will begin to fall.

“I know we have a big debate across the country about the cost of living and how we need to reduce food prices. Lowering food prices boils down to what we do as farmers and the solution is to produce food locally,” Ruto explained.

