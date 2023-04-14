Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Wny Salt Prices Are Set To Go Up 

By

Published

kensalt 2

Salt manufacturer Kensalt Limited has announced a plan to increase the price of salt in the country.

In a letter dated March 31, 2023, the manufacturer stated that  the increase in prices is due to a continuous rise in the cost of production. 

Kensalt General Manager Arpan Roy noted that the price increase is necessary for the manufacturer to continue meeting supply demand.

“We wish to inform you that due to a continuous rise in the cost of production, we have been forced to increase our prices by KES 1,000 per ton plus VAT with effect from 15th April 2023. This price increase was necessary in order to continue supplying you with salt without fail,” the letter read.

Kensalt which is a household name in Kenya is one of the largest Salt manufacturing companies in East Africa. It is estimated to controls 75 percent of the salt market in Kenya and 50 percent in Uganda.

IMG 20230414 WA0005

This is the first in decades that Kenya will experience an increase in the price of salt. Currently, a kilogramme of salt averages KSh 25 while the smallest packet 250 grams costing about KSh 10.

The price change will add salt to the expanding list of commodities whose costs have risen in the last year, putting a strain on people.

On Sunday, April 9, President William Ruto stated that he was aware that the cost of living was weighing heavily on Kenyans, and that prices will begin to fall.

“I know we have a big debate across the country about the cost of living and how we need to reduce food prices. Lowering food prices boils down to what we do as farmers and the solution is to produce food locally,” Ruto explained.

Also Read: President Ruto Appoints New Police Deputy Inspector General 

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019