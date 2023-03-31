Woman charged with murder after allegedly throwing boyfriend from multi-storey building in Nairobi

A 36-year-old woman in Nairobi is now facing murder charges after allegedly throwing her boyfriend off a multi-storey building in Ruaraka. Celestine Adhiambo Oyeko was initially set to be charged with attempted murder, but prosecutors sought more time to amend the charges after the victim, Braiton Litoro, succumbed to his injuries at the Kenyatta National Hospital.

Oyeko will now be charged with causing the death of Mr Litoro on March 15, 2023. Police are still searching for her alleged accomplice, who was not present in court.

According to reports, Oyeko had decided to end her relationship with Litoro and changed the padlocks to their shared home. She allegedly returned to the house with her new lover and found Litoro in a vacant house.

The pair then allegedly assaulted Litoro before throwing him off the building.

Following the incident, Litoro’s father found him lying unconscious on the road after a crowd gathered around him. Members of the public informed him that Litoro had been assaulted by his partner and her lover.

He took him to a nearby clinic before he was transferred to Kenyatta National Hospital where he passed away.