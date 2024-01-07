Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Woman Who Was Recorded Attacking Hopsital Staff in Busia Surrenders To The Police

By

Published

unnamed (3)

A woman who was captured on video verbally abusing and harassing hospital staff at Port Victoria Hospital has surrendered to police.

She walked into the Busia police station at noon, where she recorded a statement.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) announced that the woman will be arraigned in court on Monday, January 8th, to answer charges of creating public disturbance.

The incident had sparked outrage after footage of the abuse circulated online, prompting authorities to summon the woman for questioning.

In the viral video, the lady in question is captured hurling insults at a female nurse while tossing objects.

The lady at some point threatened to call Sports CS Ababu Namwamba if the health workers didn’t attend to the emergency she had.

20240107 193005

CS Namwamba has so far distanced himself from the lady saying the actions contradict his values and commitment to the public service.

In a statement, Namwamba assured the public that investigations are underway and decisive actions will be taken to rectify wrongdoing.

“I am thoroughly investigating these allegations and will take decisive actions to rectify any wrongdoing. My commitment to serving you remains unwavering, and I am dedicated to rebuilding trust through transparency and corrective measures. Thank you for your understanding during this challenging time,” CS Namwamba stated.

Cabinet Secretary for Health Susan Nakhumicha also condemned the assault on healthcare professionals, stating the perpetrators will face the full weight of the law.

“This recent case of assault on a healthcare worker is not just an attack on an individual; it is an assault on the entire healthcare system and the principles that guide it,” She stated.

Also Read: Cherargei Lectures Ababu Namwamba, Accuses Him Of Killing Sports

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020