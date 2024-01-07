Woman Who Was Recorded Attacking Hopsital Staff in Busia Surrenders To The Police

A woman who was captured on video verbally abusing and harassing hospital staff at Port Victoria Hospital has surrendered to police.

She walked into the Busia police station at noon, where she recorded a statement.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) announced that the woman will be arraigned in court on Monday, January 8th, to answer charges of creating public disturbance.

The incident had sparked outrage after footage of the abuse circulated online, prompting authorities to summon the woman for questioning.

In the viral video, the lady in question is captured hurling insults at a female nurse while tossing objects.

The lady at some point threatened to call Sports CS Ababu Namwamba if the health workers didn’t attend to the emergency she had.

CS Namwamba has so far distanced himself from the lady saying the actions contradict his values and commitment to the public service.

In a statement, Namwamba assured the public that investigations are underway and decisive actions will be taken to rectify wrongdoing.

“I am thoroughly investigating these allegations and will take decisive actions to rectify any wrongdoing. My commitment to serving you remains unwavering, and I am dedicated to rebuilding trust through transparency and corrective measures. Thank you for your understanding during this challenging time,” CS Namwamba stated.

Cabinet Secretary for Health Susan Nakhumicha also condemned the assault on healthcare professionals, stating the perpetrators will face the full weight of the law.

“This recent case of assault on a healthcare worker is not just an attack on an individual; it is an assault on the entire healthcare system and the principles that guide it,” She stated.

