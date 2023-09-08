Work Together Or You Go Home- DP Gachagua Lectures Kericho Governor and His Deputy

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua on Friday publicly told Kericho Governor Eric Mutai to reconcile and work together with his deputy Fred Kirui for the benefit of their electorate.

Governor Eric Mutai and his deputy have not been seeing eye to eye since they were sworn into office in 2022. Their rivalry further surged as their differences could be noticed in public thus affecting service delivery.

DP Gachagua said the leadership wrangle in Kericho County is an embarrassment to President William Ruto who hails from the region.

He that the leadership was tarnishing the President’s name yet he is a very respected leader not only in Africa but globally.

“Rais Ruto ameheshimika Africa na dunia nzima halafu kwake nyumbani Kericho watu wanagombana, sitaruhusu hiyo. Mfanye kazi pamoja na mkishindwa nitaambia watu wa Kericho wawatume nyumbani!” Gachagua said.

According to Kericho Deputy Governor Fredrick Kirui, differences between himself and the Governor started when he disagreed as to how the County would be managed and which people would fill the key positions in the county. Kirui further added that there was a power-sharing agreement of 60/40 between him and his boss.

The two reconciled and agreed to work together after the clergy spearheaded a mediation.

Governor Mutai and his deputy renewed their supremacy battle in May after Mutai overlooked Kirui and appointed a junior officer to run the county in his absence.

In August Kirui came out and alleged that the Ksh8 million raised for the Londiani Crash Victims could have been misused by the Kericho county leadership.

Kirui said out of the money that was raised on July 4 at the Londiani stadium, only Sh5.7 million reached the victims’ families.

Governor Mutai, however, came out to deny the allegations saying the money was not misappropriated as said by his deputy.

