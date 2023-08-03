Connect with us

WorldCoin Owner Issues Statement After The Firm’s Suspension In Kenya

File image of WorldCoin co founder Alex Bania.

WorldCoin co-founder Alex Bania has broken silence after the Kenyan government suspended the tech company’s operations in the country. 

In a statement, Bania said the company’s operations are above board and the  World ID they are creating is a safe and secure method to protect data.

“Tools for Humanity (TFH) has paused World ID verifications in Kenya as we continue to work with local regulators to address their questions. We apologise to everyone in Kenya for the delay,” Bania stated. 

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki on Wednesday suspended the WorldCoin’s operations saying the decision was taken to allow relevant government agencies to ascertain the risks, legality, and authenticity of the said activities of the company. 

“The Government has suspended forthwith the activities of Worldcoin and any other entity that may be similarly engaging the people of Kenya until public agencies certify the absence of any risks to the general public whatsoever,” read the statement in part. 

The Interior CS also noted that investigations have commenced on the tech firm to ensure its authenticity and activities. 

“Relevant security, financial services and data protection agencies have commenced inquiries and investigations to establish the authenticity and legality of the aforesaid activities, the safety and protection of the data being harvested, and how the harvesters intend to use the data,” Kindiki added.

This is after thousands of Kenyans queued at shopping malls across the country to have their iris scanned in exchange for Ksh7,000 worth of tokens. 

Also Read: CS Alfred Mutua’s Reaction After Government Suspended Worldcoin

