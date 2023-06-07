Connect with us

Yesu Wa Tongaren Lands Sponsorship Deal To Study Theology 

Controversial preacher Eliud Wekesa alias Yesu Wa Tongaren has been offered an educational sponsorship program by Pastors from Bungoma County. 

The pastors visited Wekesa on Tuesday at his home and revealed that they were willing to facilitate his Theology studies and help him discern the word of God. 

“We saw the need to help Yesu wa Tongaren undergo training that would help him serve the church and worshippers.

“He will also become more authoritative in service to God,”the preachers stated.

They also claimed that Yesu wa Tongaren’s church was operating unlawfully because it was not registered. 

They said that obtaining a Theology certificate would expedite his registration process.

Yesu wa Tongaren expressed his gratitude to the preachers for visiting his home and following up on his ministry, which has recently gained national attention.

“Some people kept questioning why servants of God were not visiting me. Today, they can see that evangelists have decided to visit Yesu wa Tongaren,”Wekesa stated.

While he did not accept the offer outright, the self-proclaimed Jesus indicated that the visit proved his credibility.

“Serving God does not require academic qualifications. If God calls you to serve him, he will guide you in the ministry. I thank the pastors who have visited me, and I am praying so that God will speak to me so that his will may be done,” he added.

This comes weeks after Yesu Wa Tongaren was arrested by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) over suspected cult activities.

The New Jerusalem Church leader was however freed from custody on Tuesday, May 16, after the DCI failed to table charges against him.

