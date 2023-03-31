You Will Lose Whichever Way You Deal With Raila – Ngunyi Tells Ruto

Political analyst Mutahi Ngunyi has cautioned President William Ruto over the Azimio la Umoja anti-government demonstrations.

In a statement via Twitter on Thursday March 30, Ngunyi opined that the protests which are being led by ODM leader Raila Odinga pose a delicate balance for President Ruto.

He argued that if President Ruto restrains himself and uses less force when dealing with Azimio protesters, he stands to lose and in the event he uses excessive force, he will still lose.

Ngunyi advised the Head of State to consider counsel from a higher calling.

“Dear Ruto: Here is the balance. If you control yourself on Monday, Raila will Escalate the irritation. And you will lose. If you do not control yourself, you will also lose. Either way, you will lose. It is called a double blond. Counsel: Listen only to your higher calling as boss,” Ngunyi tweeted.

This comes as Raila Odinga has stated that he would continue with anti-government protests.

Speaking to the media on Thursday at his Karen home, Raila acknowledged there was a lot of criticism regarding their actions to protests against the Ruto regime, but maintained that they would continue to soldier on.

“These demonstrations are going to continue. And on Monday we will have another demonstration – the mother of demonstrations irrespective of what our distractors say or think,” he stated.

Raila at the same time claimed that there was an assasination attempt on his life during the Thursday demos where his car was allegedly shit at seven times.

