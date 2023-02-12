Connect with us

Your Sins Are Haunting You – Gachagua Responds to Matiang’i’s Alleged Raid At Karen Home

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has weighed on recent claims that the police officers raided former Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi’s home in Karen. 

Gachagua who spoke on Sunday during an interdenominational service in Nakuru dismissed reports that police raided Matiang’is home last week as was alleged.

He claimed that the former CS was being haunted due to his actions when he was in charge of the police force.

“Do not mind those pretending that they have been arrested. These people are having hallucinations and nightmares; they cannot sleep because they used police officers to frustrate people.

“Now, when they see an officer, they have nightmares. The prayer of the widows, orphans and families of those who were found dead in River Yala and those who were taken to Aberdares is what is haunting them,” Gachagua remarked.

Gachagua also chastised the media for spreading news without fact checking. He insisted that the National Police Service (NPS) was not a puppet of the government, as it had been during the previous regime.

“The police service we have is professional and has no time for politics or to go and raid a house at night. We have no time to deploy our police for nonsense,” he stated. 

There have been mixed reactions to the incident since Inspector General of Police Japhet Koome denied on Thursday that his officers went to Matiang’s house in Karen.

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission CEO Twalib Mbarak also denied that his officers were involved in the alleged raid.

On February 9, the Director of Criminal Investigations boss Amin Mohamed stated that no officers from his docket had been dispatched to find or arrest Matiang’i at his home or elsewhere.

“For the record, I can confirm that none of the cases under investigation so far have reached the stage, which requires the assistance or attendance of  Matiang’i.

“DCI treats the allegations of a raid into the home of Dr Matiang’i seriously and has conducted an initial investigation into the matter.” He said. 

Also Read: DP Gachagua Reveals What Uhuru Kenyatta is Doing to the Kenya Kwanza Government


