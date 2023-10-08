History! Catches Up With the Now. Israel declares current war.

KDRTV News Accra Ghana- After a near-perfect weekend building bridges with the historical African American community in connection to Africa, with Ghanaian Dr. Hon Samuel Dotse to champion the cause, the low side of humankind takes the world into another dark epoch.

I gasped.

War is what no sane person can rationally desire. But it has happened since the creation of humans.

I am never tired of watching the daring “90 Minutes at Entebbe” when Israeli commandos freed Israeli hostages at the Ugandan airport.

Only current Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu’s brother was killed. He was the leader. Somehow, I understand Netanyahu’s psyche as a hardliner.

The intricate planning, and decoy, flying below the radar, were intriguing, to say the least. The Locheed C-130 Hercules planes refueled in Kenya that had an influential Jewish community – economically.

I have since respected Israel’s determination, coupled with the Six Day War, and how 13 million people, half living in the Diaspora, would sneeze and the world may catch cold – to borrow the metaphor.

As I tell our black folks in the Diaspora, I look at how, fleeing Eastern Europe and from the holocaust, the Jews managed to capture the banking and media industries, creating programs for the poorest among them in the US and elsewhere. They actively supported the civil rights movement and NAACP.

Now they strive and you don’t want to mess too much with the American Israeli Public Affairs Committee ( AIPAC).

You can’t argue with success!

Growing up, I would hurriedly complete any house chore to entice and beseech my mom to retell the whole episodes of Israeli wars and escapades over and over. I admired Golda Meir, the first and only female to lead Israeli.

First and foremost, I believe in Israel’s right to exist and an undivided Jerusalem. Fascinated by Biblical lessons, I can’t imagine otherwise.

With the Hamas’ brazen and stunning attack in Israel this weekend, which caught Israel by surprise, both in scope and depth, Israel has declared a state of war.

Netanyahu warned Gaza residents, and IDPs, to leave as he promised maximum retributions. Bombs have flattened even residential buildings.

A two-state is a solution, which the Arabs had rejected and refused to accept Israel’s right to exist. It is time for the world to support the two states’ option as intermittent, perpetual war is no option.

In this new war, former Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennet has arrived for reserve duty.

War is never good. The strong, good powers can find ways to create the two states that were tabled more than 70 years ago.

May your Sunday be greeted with peace and prayer.

By Evelyn Joe