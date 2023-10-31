No Trustworthy Masons in Nigeria- Contractor claims

KDRTV News Abuja-When my brother wanted to build his house in Nigeria, he brought Mason men from Benin Republic where he resides, and rented an apartment for them in Nigeria until his work was completed.

Not like there aren’t masons here in Nigeria, but because it is almost impossible to get artisans (masons included) who can sincerely do a perfect Job like this, and that’s what is killing most building, bad work structure, couple with poor management.

I read a comment on Okenyi Kenechi’s post on this, Ekonyohe Daniels says and I quote;

“These can be found in places like Benin Republic or Togo. The quality

Cannot be in Nigeria, we too like management for here”.

She’s not far from the truth, if you see how buildings are constructed in other countries, you’ll agree with my brother that Mason men in Nigeria don’t know the job, let alone being professional in it as seen in this pic.

Just look at it, a small building but the blocks are so perfectly aligned. Collins Chibuzor said,

“These are vibrated blocks.

In the hands of good masons who pay attention to details and strictly follow their plum lines, you would be tempted to leave the finished products bare without screeding or cladding it”.

I swear to God ,I wouldn’t even need painting again.

Concerned citizen Amara- Lagos