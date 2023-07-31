Connect with us

Opinion

Senator Catherine Mumma Proposes Motion to Accelerate Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) Implementation in Kenya

By

Published

mumma
mumma

Nominated Senator Catherine Mumma has taken a significant step towards accelerating the implementation of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in Kenya.

In a recent Motion, she seeks to compel the State to develop revised roadmaps that will expedite the progress of achieving the SDGs, which have faced challenges due to various factors.

Mumma pointed out that the implementation of the SDGs has been hindered by a series of setbacks, including drought since 2019, invasion by desert locusts, the Covid-19 pandemic, and the current strained state of the economy.

These external shocks have impacted the country’s ability to make substantial progress towards achieving the SDGs.

To address these obstacles, Mumma proposes that the State, in consultation with governors, reviews the existing roadmaps for the SDGs.

The revised roadmaps should take into account the challenges posed by the mentioned shocks and provide a framework to help both the Senate and the National Assembly assess and address the implementation status of each SDG target confidently.

Nominated Senator Beatrice Ogola further emphasized the significance of the SDGs for lawmakers, as many of the goals align with the mandate of the Senate.

County governments also draw some of their functions from the SDGs, making it essential for both levels of government to work collaboratively to achieve the goals.

Senator Margaret Kamar underscored the need for a roadmap that effectively measures the progress of SDG implementation.

The challenge lies in moving beyond merely ratifying laws and setting goals; effective implementation is crucial to realizing tangible results.

Without proper implementation, the SDGs risk remaining stagnant, and the desired positive impact on the lives of Kenyan citizens may not be fully realized.

The 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, adopted by all United Nations Member States in 2015, outlines a shared global blueprint aimed at ending poverty, safeguarding the environment, addressing climate change, and promoting peace and prosperity worldwide.

In Kenya, the implementation of the 2030 Agenda began with the official launch of the SDGs in 2016, followed by the development of the country’s SDGs roadmap, which serves as a guide in transitioning from the Millennium Development Goals (MDGs) to the SDGs.

