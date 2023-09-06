Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Opinion

Why Car Importers Have Limited Their Scale of Operations in Kenya

By

Published

cars 0

cars

The signing into law of the 2023 finance bill by Members of Parliament is already having an impact on many enterprises in the country, including the importation of automobiles. Following the imposition of a 35% tariff on all imported cars by the Treasury, car costs have risen dramatically, which can vary from 35,000 to 170,000 Kenya shillings, depending on the type of car imported and the engine that powers it.

Taxes, along with weak shilling and tough economic times have raised the cost of living beyond the reach of a majority of Kenyans, resulting in a drop in imports. A number of car importers have stated that the rise in tariff from 25% to 35% is nearly putting them out of business. 

The cars have become costly for the majority of Kenyans, resulting in low volumes being cleared at the port. Dealers were able to move 4,000 cars per month on average, but this figure began to decline in July. 

Dealers had warned that the tariff rise would result in a 10% increase in the price of imported autos.

 Because of the downward spiral of the Kenyan shilling against the dollar which is the principal currency for imports, prices have risen by more than the predicted 10%. The dollar, which is almost at 146 against the shilling, has inflated the cost of autos even more, making dealers apprehensive of importing vehicles.

Car importers are not the only industry feeling the effects of rising living costs, industries ranging from agriculture to technology are also feeling the pinch. It will now be intriguing to see how the government will come up with measures to reduce living standards. 

Also Read: Judiciary Transfers Judge Who Suspended Finance Act 2023

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020