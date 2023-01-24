13 Raila allied MPs threaten to leave Azimio for UDA

Azimio la Umoja One Kenya coalition party leader Raila Odinga received a heavy political blow a day after his Kamukunji rally after leaders allied to the Jubilee party threatened to leave the coalition.

According to sources close to the standard, the 13 lawmakers claim that they will not submit to Raila Odinga’s style of politics, which they termed too abrasive and confrontational. Further, they stated that his public consultation events would be counterproductive.

Confirming the plan to leave, nominated Jubilee party member of the national assembly, Hon. Sabina Chege stated that they had agreed to work with president William Ruto.

“We had a good discussion with the president, and we will work together,” she said, a stance also confirmed by the other Jubilee lawmakers who visited the state house yesterday.

On Monday, President William Ruto held a meeting with current and former Jubilee Party Members of Parliament at State House, Nairobi.

Some of the members present in the meeting were Ol Kalou MP David Kiaraho, Kanini Kega (EALA), Sabina Chege (Nominated), Irene Njoki (Bahati), Zachary Kwenya (Kinangop) and Dr Shadrack Mwiti (South Imenti).

Others were Mark Mwenje (Embakasi West), Amos Mwago (Starehe), Daniel Karitho (Igembe Central), Stanley Muthama (Lamu West) and Lamu Senator Joseph Githuku.

The purpose of the meeting was not known, but it came ahead of a planned meeting of the Azimio coalition, of which Jubilee is a member.

However, President Ruto shared a short update after the meeting.

“We must build a bigger and better team that will work together to effectively prosecute the agenda of the people of Kenya. We cannot move our country forward by leaving others behind,” Ruto posted on social media after the meeting.