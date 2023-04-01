Connect with us

Politics

14 Suspects Arrested In Kisumu, Migori Counties Over Supermarket Raid During Azimio Protests

By

Published

4813 Fscs 5iWYAEW797

4 suspects have been arrested in Kisumu and Migori Counties following violence that occurred during the Azimio-One Kenya Coalition anti-government protests.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) stated that two suspects, Isaac Odhiambo and Peter Ochieng, were arrested for their involvement in the raid of Jamii Supermarket in Kisumu, where goods worth over Ksh. 5 million were stolen.

Some of the stolen goods were also recovered by detectives. Odhiambo and Ochieng have been arraigned at the Kisumu Law Courts and the detectives have been granted orders to detain them for 10 more days as investigations continue.

The other 12 suspects were apprehended in Suna East constituency for reportedly erecting barriers on major highways and extorting money from the public.

The men had put up barriers along the Migori-Isebania Highway and Namba-Kakrao Bypass, where they collected coins of Ksh. 20 and 10 and Ksh. 50, 100, 200 and 500 notes, amounting to Ksh. 2,645.

The 14 suspects are in custody at Migori police station and are set to take a plea on Tuesday, April 2, 2022.

The DCI has been actively working to address the violence that occurred during the anti-government protests. The protests have been marked by incidents of vandalism and looting, leading to significant damage to property and loss of business.

The police have vowed to arrest and prosecute all those involved in the violence, warning that they will face the full force of the law.

