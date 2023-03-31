Connect with us

Politics

The recent theft of livestock from retired President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Northland farm has taken a shocking turn, with Roots Party leader Prof George Wajackoyah claiming that some of those who consumed the stolen meat have died. In a video that has emerged on social media,

Wajackoyah made the sensational claim at an indoor event, stating that four death cases have so far been reported. He urged those present to pray for those who stole the Kenyatta family animals, stating that they are “starved.”

The invasion of Mr Kenyatta’s Northland farm occurred on Monday, coinciding with protests by Azimio supporters. The ranch, located at Gatongora ward, Ruiru, in Kiambu County, was invaded by unknown individuals.

Some motorists were captured on film purchasing the stolen sheep and driving away. The incident has attracted strong condemnation from opposition politicians, with Raila Odinga blaming top government officials for being behind the invasion.

The claim that people have died after consuming the stolen meat is yet to be substantiated, and investigations into the incident are ongoing. The theft of livestock is a serious crime, and those found to be involved in the invasion and theft of Mr Kenyatta’s farm should face the full force of the law.

The incident serves as a reminder that rural crime remains a significant challenge in Kenya, and more needs to be done to protect farms and the livelihoods of those who depend on them.

