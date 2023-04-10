Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

KRA collected Sh1.55 trillion for 2022/23 financial year

By

Published

TIMES
TIMES

The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) has announced impressive revenue collection figures, revealing that it collected a total of Sh1.554 trillion as of the end of March 2023.

In a statement, the authority highlighted that revenue collection was averaged at 95.1 per cent of the original target and 93.4 per cent of the supplementary target.

This signifies an 8 per cent increase in revenue collection compared to the previous financial year, showcasing the KRA’s commitment to enhancing government revenue mobilization.

The authority attributed this success to its investment in modern technology, which has improved the efficiency of its revenue collection and settlement system from source to the Exchequer.

The KRA emphasized that its use of modern technology has also helped to plug revenue loopholes and prevent revenue diversion, thanks to strict surveillance measures.

The authority further stated that it remains dedicated to bridging the deficit on the target by implementing Revenue Enhancement Initiatives (REI). These initiatives include the rollout of the electronic Tax Invoice Management System (eTIMS) for efficient and effective collection of Value Added Tax (VAT), integration of KRA systems with betting companies to improve collection of Excise Tax on betting, and withholding tax on winnings.

Additionally, the KRA aims to resolve tax disputes through Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) in an amicable manner and expand the tax base to include more taxpayers.

The authority sees these initiatives as crucial in facilitating economic growth and trade by ensuring compliance with tax and customs laws.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019