Narc Kenya party leader Martha Karua has criticized the police for their remarks on Tuesday’s planned Azimio coalition protests.

In a tweet on Sunday, Karua stated that they do not require permission from the police or anyone else to hold the protests.

She further added that Kenya is a constitutional democracy and not a dictatorship, and Kenyans must resist the introduction of dictatorship and abrogation of fundamental freedoms.

Karua also accused the Inspector General of Police and the Nairobi police boss of being the source of violence in the Azimio coalition.

She stated that their demonstrations have always been peaceful until the police introduced uncalled-for brutality and the use of excessive force, including live bullets on unarmed civilians.

Azimio leader Raila Odinga had announced the resumption of nationwide protests beginning Tuesday, but the police have banned the protests. Police boss Adamson Bungei claimed that the last protests were marred with violence, with demonstrators turning up armed with machetes and attacking innocent members of the public who were going about their business.

Karua has warned that any law enforcement officer who acts contrary to the constitution will be held to account individually, both locally and internationally, as appropriate.