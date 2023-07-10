Political Analyst Mutahi Ngunyi Questions Ruto’s Progress as Rebellion Gains Momentum

Political analyst Mutahi Ngunyi issued a statement on Monday, reminding President William Ruto that by December 2023, he will have three years and six months left in his term.

Ngunyi questioned Ruto’s accomplishments and asked when he would start working.

“Dear Ruto: Christmas, you will have only three-and-a-half years left. And you will have achieved nothing. When will you start work? Christmas?” he asked.

The president was inaugurated in September 2022 after winning the August general elections.

Ngunyi further commented on the ongoing rebellion against Ruto, attributing its fuel to the courts. He described the rebellion as an epidemic empowered by judicial decisions.

“The rebellion virus is now an epidemic powered by the courts. They killed CASs, then suspended the Finance Act 2023. And there is Raila,” he said.

Ngunyi cited the case where the High Court ruled the appointment of 50 Chief Administrative Secretaries (CASs) as unconstitutional. Justices Kanyi Kimondo, Ali Visram, and Hedwig Ong’udi formed the three-judge bench that made the decision.

While Justices Kimondo and Visram argued that the constitution did not intend for 50 CASs to deputize 22 cabinet secretaries, Justice Ong’udi disagreed, considering the office unconstitutional.

The bench also agreed with the petitioners’ argument that there was no public participation in the creation of the additional 27 CAS positions.

Ngunyi also mentioned the ruling on the Finance Act 2023, which has been suspended. The High Court declined to lift the orders staying the implementation of the Act.

Although Ruto signed the Finance Bill 2023 into law on June 26, the Act remains barred due to the court’s decision. Justice Mugure Thande had issued conservatory orders on June 30, staying the Act’s implementation until further directions.

Last week, the state requested the court to lift the orders, expressing concerns about a potential crisis at the National Treasury if the Act remained suspended.

However, Justice Thande ruled that setting aside the conservatory orders would render the petition against the Finance Act as a mere academic exercise.