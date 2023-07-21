Embakasi East MP Babu Owino Reportedly Disappeared by Police After Bail Release

In a surprising turn of events, Embakasi East MP Babu Owino has reportedly disappeared in the custody of the police even before his lawyers could process his bail.

After being granted bail at Sh100,000 or an alternative bond of Sh200,000, Babu Owino’s Personal Assistant stated that they were chased away from the registry where they had gone to process his release on bail.

“We went to pay cash bail but we were chased from the registry,” Babu Owino’s PA said.

According to reports, after the court ordered his release on bail, Babu Owino was required to proceed to the judiciary registry to pay the bail amount and complete the necessary paperwork to secure his release from police custody.

However, his lawyer, Ndegwa Njiru, has asserted that they were not allowed to pay the bail, and Babu was mysteriously whisked away by the police even before the bail processing could take place.

Njiru expressed his concern and frustration, questioning the circumstances that led to Babu Owino’s disappearance in police custody.

He called for accountability, asking where Chief Justice Martha Koome was and why such an incident could happen under her watch. Babu Owino’s other lawyer, Duncan Okatch, reportedly witnessed the MP’s abrupt removal by the police.

“We have not been allowed to pay the bail. Someone who was within the jurisdiction of the court has been whisked away even before processing the bail. Where is the CJ Martha Koome? Why are you allowing this to happen?” Babu Owino’s lawyer Ndegwa Njiru posed.

Prior to this incident, Babu Owino had expressed concerns about potential plans to arrest him.

In a video recording, he claimed that DCI (Directorate of Criminal Investigations) officers had been deployed with the intention of re-arresting him immediately after securing his release on bail.