Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

Gaucho teases Uhuru over his promised ‘lunch’

By

Published

Calvince Okoth (1)
Calvince Okoth (1)

Activist Calvince Okoth, affectionately known as the Bunge la Mwananchi president, playfully teased former President Uhuru Kenyatta over a promised lunch during a recent event.

Speaking at the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Interdenominational Requiem Mass in Nairobi, which Mr. Kenyatta also attended, Gaucho humorously reminded the former Head of State about his pledge.

In front of a cheering crowd, Gaucho humorously mentioned the various rumors circulating about the promised lunch.

Some claimed Mr. Kenyatta had gifted him a car or even a house, but he clarified that none of these speculations were true.

With a smile, he then good-naturedly asked the former President for the key to the house, should it indeed exist.

Beyond the lighthearted banter, Gaucho also took the opportunity to appeal to Mr. Kenyatta for support in empowering young people to protect him during perceived attacks, referencing a recent incident involving the former President’s son.

This amusing interaction between Calvince Okoth and Mr. Kenyatta traces back to a promise made by the former President during the Jubilee Party National Delegates Convention in May 2023.

During the event, Mr. Kenyatta, who leads the party, promised to buy Gaucho lunch as a gesture of appreciation for his support.

In an earlier interview with Nairobi News, Gaucho had expressed his desire to have a house of his own, citing it as a priority over any other gift.

Gaucho specifically mentioned his wish for a four-bedroom house located on the outskirts of Nairobi, showcasing the common aspiration for stability and security through property ownership.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019