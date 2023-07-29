Gaucho teases Uhuru over his promised ‘lunch’

Activist Calvince Okoth, affectionately known as the Bunge la Mwananchi president, playfully teased former President Uhuru Kenyatta over a promised lunch during a recent event.

Speaking at the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Interdenominational Requiem Mass in Nairobi, which Mr. Kenyatta also attended, Gaucho humorously reminded the former Head of State about his pledge.

In front of a cheering crowd, Gaucho humorously mentioned the various rumors circulating about the promised lunch.

Some claimed Mr. Kenyatta had gifted him a car or even a house, but he clarified that none of these speculations were true.

With a smile, he then good-naturedly asked the former President for the key to the house, should it indeed exist.

Beyond the lighthearted banter, Gaucho also took the opportunity to appeal to Mr. Kenyatta for support in empowering young people to protect him during perceived attacks, referencing a recent incident involving the former President’s son.

This amusing interaction between Calvince Okoth and Mr. Kenyatta traces back to a promise made by the former President during the Jubilee Party National Delegates Convention in May 2023.

During the event, Mr. Kenyatta, who leads the party, promised to buy Gaucho lunch as a gesture of appreciation for his support.

In an earlier interview with Nairobi News, Gaucho had expressed his desire to have a house of his own, citing it as a priority over any other gift.

Gaucho specifically mentioned his wish for a four-bedroom house located on the outskirts of Nairobi, showcasing the common aspiration for stability and security through property ownership.