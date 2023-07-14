Ahmednasir Abdullahi Urges President Ruto: Consider Co-Presidency or Crush Raila Odinga’s Revolt

Senior Counsel Ahmednasir Abdullahi has called on President William Ruto to either offer ODM leader Raila Odinga a co-presidency or decisively crush his ongoing revolt.

In a tweet, Abdullahi stated that Raila’s political tactics, which involve unleashing violence after losing elections to gain concessions, are not new. He advised President Ruto to prepare himself to deal with Raila or bring him closer to the government.

According to Abdullahi, Raila has a history of resorting to violence to secure a place in the government. This strategy worked for him in previous years, such as 1997, 2007, and 2018, and he is attempting it again in 2023. Abdullahi acknowledged that Raila is skilled at employing these tactics to further his political agenda.

The senior counsel pointed out that Raila’s current call for demonstrations is a means of staking his claim for a co-presidency, a fight he has pursued for decades since the era of late President Daniel Moi.

Abdullahi highlighted instances when Raila was granted positions in government following acts of violence. President Moi appointed him Secretary General of KANU and a cabinet minister after Raila claimed he was rigged out in the 1997 presidential election.

Similarly, President Mwai Kibaki made Raila a co-president after he caused violence following the 2007 presidential election.

In 2018, President Uhuru Kenyatta also granted Raila a co-presidency following election-related unrest.

Abdullahi’s sentiments echo concerns raised by President Ruto and his allies, who believe that Raila is seeking a power-sharing government. However, Ruto has firmly rejected the idea and stated that he will not yield to Raila’s demands.