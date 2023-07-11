Ahmednasir Explains Why Azimio Is Rebellious Against Ruto 

Lawyer Ahmednasir Abdulahi has claimed that Azimio la Umoja’s rebellion against President William Ruto is not because of ideologies that can help the country.

In a statement via Twitter on Monday July 10, Ahmednasir stated that the Raila Odinga-led faction has the idea that President Ruto is ‘weak’.

“This rebellion isn’t propelled by great and progressive ideas and agendas that will take Kenya forward. This rebellion is fuelled by a feeling that President Ruto is ‘a toothless bulldog'”, Ahmednasir said.

This comes after former Agriculture CS Peter Munya announced his comeback to politics vowing to lead Azimio protests in Meru County on Wednesday.

“I will Preside over three Azimio Rallies on Wednesday 12th July 2023 In Meru County.1. Meru town-Morning 2. Muthara Mkt-Afternoon. 3. Maua Town-Afternoon. Agenda: 1. Unbearable high cost of Living. 2. Insecurity in the region. Come one Come all,” Munya stated.

The Azimio on Friday last week held a series of protests in various parts of the country that saw protestors engaging in running battles with the police.

The opposition coalition has called for the protests to continue on Wednesday.

Interior CS Kithure Kindiki on Monday revealed that six people lost their lives on Friday during the protests.

“Last Friday, during the mass protests, six people were killed and others injured, including security officers. Freedom of association and the right to demonstrate/picket do not include the right to cause mayhem and loot property,” he said.

Kindiki dared Azimio to cause mayhem on Wednesday saying the government will deal with them with finality.

“Those extreme ideas that when you disagree with a political issue you cause mayhem, you hurt people, you close businesses, you close highways, you uproot facilities, that culture must stop and we are going to deal with you very firmly decisively and with finality, don’t try,” said Kindiki.

Also Read: Kindiki Dares Azimio To Protest On Wednesday