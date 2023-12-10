Connect with us

Politics

Ahmednasir Goes After EACC CEO Over Remarks On Traffic Police Officers

By

Published

cpulgbwfsz7dknu85f2d21cb2ba2b

File image of Ahmednassir Abdulahi

Senior Counsel Ahmednassir Abdulahi has called out Ethics and Anti Corruption CEO Twalib Mbarak over targeting traffic police officers.

In a statement on Sunday, the city lawyer said EACC should go after senior government officers implicated in corruption scandals. 

“Why isn’t Twalib seeing that his organization has totally failed in the fight against corruption because everyone knows they take bribes…and that governors and county officials are their favorite clients?,” he posed. 

“Why isn’t Twalib going after governors, deputy governors, MCA and other county officers? Why isn’t Twalib going after Cabinet Secretaries, Principal Secretaries, judges and other high level officials in government? Twalib’s obsession with the policemen taking “Kshs 100 at Nyali Bridge” must be contextually understood.”

Ahmednassir went on to say Police officers are easy targets by EACC while senior government officers are ‘untouchable’.

Twalib on Saturday said police road blocks had been turned into toll stations where the motorists are made to part with monies for leniency on the side of the officers.

“Do we need the road blocks? Those are not roadblocks, they are toll stations we know that, in the whole country,” he said.

The EACC CEO gave his experience in the coast noting that the vice had spread throughout the country.

“I was at the Nyali Bridge where I saw the officer getting the bribe while waiting. I didn’t want to shout because they would mark my car. Such has affected our ranking by Transparency International,” he said.

Mbarak called on the government operatives at the grassroots level to partner with the EACC officials to bring to book such corrupt officers.

Also Read: EACC Given Green Light To Arrest Senator Mandago

