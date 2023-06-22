Connect with us

Ahmednasir Reacts To Court Order Barring CS Kuria From Attacking The Media

File image of Ahmednassir Abdulahi

Lawyer Ahmednassir Abdulahi has faulted the Judiciary after the Milimani High Court issued an injunction barring Trad CS Moses Kuria from insulting any media practitioner. 

In a statement on Thursday June 22, Ahmednassir said it was shameful for the court to issue such an order. 

He also slammed Chief Justice Martha Koome saying it is under her watch that things have gone south in the Judiciary.

“Any serious judiciary will be eternally ASHAMED of issuing a gagging order of this nature. Utterly scandalous! But I told you people that under CJ KOOME the Kenyan judiciary has gone to the dogs. And why is @lawsocietykenya silent on this sad and very sorry state of affairs?” He posed. 

Justice Lawrence Mugambi issued the order against CS Kuria on Wednesday following an application filed by human rights defender Charles Mugane.

“Pending hearing and determination of this application an injunction be issued against the Cabinet Secretary Trade preventing him from uttering or expressing any belittling, condescending, disdainful words against any Media Practitioner by the meaning of Article 34 of the constitution howsoever and whatsoever,” the order read. 

Justice Mugambi also directed the application to be served to the Trade CS and the Attorney General Justin Muturi within three days and responses done within 7 days.

Kuria has been on the spot in recent days after he attacked NMG and fired a warning at government agencies over advertising with the company.

His remarks were however not received well by Kenyans and media stakeholders who called him out and demanded he apologize.

On Wednesday Kuria stated that he will not apologize to the media house for his remarks.

“I am not apologizing. I have been a media owner before, I have been a writer in your newspapers, there is nobody who is pro-media more than me,” he stated.

