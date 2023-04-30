Ahmednasir to Ruto: Raila doesn’t want half of government, he wants all of it

City lawyer Ahmednasir Abdullahi has accused opposition leader Raila Odinga and his financiers of seeking to overthrow the entire government led by President William Ruto, rather than just a portion of it.

In a tweet, Ahmednasir called on President Ruto to take decisive action against the opposition, warning that the time to act is now.

“H.E @WilliamsRuto must smell the coffee and see the reality. Raila and his financiers don’t want half of your govt…the want the whole of it. The applicable law to address the situation of insurgencies is known to all and President Ruto should stop pussyfooting and act decisively. Raila and his financiers should have been dealt with properly in Oct 2022 but Ruto still has time…and time to act is now,” he said on Twitter.

He also accused Raila’s demonstrations of being a tribal insurgency focused on taking power unconstitutionally, regardless of the cost. Ahmednasir compared the Azimio protests to other uprisings by opposition and rebel groups in other African countries, aimed at overthrowing legitimately elected governments.

“How can a government tolerate an open insurgency like the one led by Raila and his sponsor? How can a constitutional democracy like ours not act against persons who openly want to overthrow it. Prof @makaumutua azimio’s shadow AG is on record on this…that their ultimate goal is to take State House.”

Ahmednasir reiterated that Raila-led demonstrations have never been about peaceful protests.