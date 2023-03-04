Connect with us

Politics

Ahmednasir Warms Ruto Against Cutting CS Alfred Mutua’s Powers 

Ahmednassir Abdulahi

Senior Counsel Ahmednassir Abdullahi has warned President Ruto against making changes in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. 

In an update via Twitter on Saturday March 4, the city lawyer stated that it was wrong for President Ruto to transfer some Foreign Affairs powers to Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s office. 

“We all know running the foreign Ministry isn’t a child’s play like shooting “Cobra Squad” videos or promising gullible rural folk that Machakos will be a formula 1 circuit, but I think H.E William Ruto must rethink his decision to make the Ministry a dept in DP Rigathi Gachagua’s office,” He tweeted. 

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs on March 1 announced that other countries and their missions in Kenya will now engage directly with ministries and state agencies without going through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The Ministry stated that direct communication between state agencies and foreign missions will increase efficiency. 

“Whereas the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations entrusts all official business with the receiving state to be conducted through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, it has been agreed in the interest of efficiency that the missions may communicate directly with Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) of the government of Kenya without going through the Ministry of Foreign and Diaspora Affairs,” the Ministry said. 

ALRED MUTUA FLAGS

File image off CS Alfred Mutua.

The statement added that if a foreign nation wishes to engage more than one ministry at the same time, such communication should go through Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s office.

However, according to Azimio la Umoja spokesperson Professor Makau Mutua the new direction means that the Foreign Affairs Ministry has been abolished or the Kenya Kwanza government does not know how to run the state. 

“This means two things.  First, that Foreign Affairs has been abolished. Two, that Dr Alfred Mutua has been fired.  Bottom line — the UDA regime knows nothing about running a state,” he tweeted. 

Also Read: Ruto Cuts CS Alfred Mutua Powers in Latest Foreign Affairs Changes

