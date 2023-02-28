Ahmednasir Warns President Ruto Over Withdrawal Of Money Laundering Cases 

Senior Counsel Ahmednasir Abdullahi has warned President William Ruto against the withdrawal of cases touching on money laundering.

In an update via Twitter, on Tuesday February 28, Ahmednassir stated that the withdrawal of the cases is giving President William Ruto’s government bad publicity.

“I think Kenyans have a right to know why the Attorney General has withdrawn many cases worth over Kshs 100 billion involving Nigerians accused of money laundering?” the constitutional lawyer stated.

“It gives H.E William Ruto,’s govt bad publicity for it creates perception that AG’s actions reflect official policy,” he added.

Ahmednassir was reacting to a move by the Assets and Recovery agency to end a Sh6.6 billion case against a Nigerian payment firm Flutterwave.

The decision allows the company to access Ksh6.6 billion that had been frozen in 2022 over money laundering claims. The CBK in July last year ordered local banks to stop dealing with the firm, noting that it was not licensed as its accounts were frozen.

The firm had its money in several local banks among them Guaranty Trust Bank (GTB), Equity, EcoBank, KCB and Co-operative Bank.

The Assets Recovery Agency (ARA) told the court that their investigations revealed the cash was wired in the guise of payments for goods and services.

“That the 1st Respondent’s bank accounts received billions in a suspected scheme of money laundering and the same deposited in different bank accounts in an attempt to conceal or disguise the nature, source, location, disposition or movement of the said funds. The transactions were done using cards issued by the same bank, at the same point, on the same day, raising suspicion of card fraud,” ARA stated.

Also Read; President Ruto To Take Action After Muchelule Tribunal’s Verdict On Irene Masit