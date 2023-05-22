Ahmednasir’s Advice To President Ruto in Fighting Corruption

Lawyer Ahmednasir Abdullahi has given President William Ruto tips on how he can succeed in fighting corruption in his government.

In a statement vua Twitter on Sunday May 21, Ahmednasir urged Ruto to not to have any cover-ups and sacred cows while dealing with corruption.

The senior counsel also urged the President to allow the police to do their work and to follow due process.

He further reminded the President that all Kenyans are equal before the law.

“Mr. President Williams Ruto, this is your first test in the fight against corruption: 1. No cover-up. 2. No sacred cows. 3. Allow the police to do their work. 4. Follow due process. 5. We are all equal before the law,” Ahmednasir stated.

On Friday, May 19 President Ruto stated that he will take full responsibility for the accountability of resources of the people of Kenya.

He also warned his allies against corruption saying he will use his powers as President to stop corruption.

“I won’t be talking a lot but I will take personal responsibility for the accountability of resources of the people of Kenya. Nobody will steal the money Kenyans have paid as taxes, and if anyone tries they will meet me because I don’t have any other job,” said Ruto.

He added,’I will use the sword I was given when I came to power to deal with the people who want to steal money from Kenyans.”

The Head of State last week disbanded the entire KEMSA board, sacked Health PS Josephine Mburu and suspended Kemsa CEO Terry Ramadhani over the mosquito net scandal.

A day later, Ruto suspended 27 government officers, including Kebs managing director Bernard Njiraini in connection with the illegal sugar.

Also Read: President William Ruto Suspends 27 Government Officials Over Illegal Sugar