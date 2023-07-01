Ahmednasir’s Tough Questions to CS Murkomen After Londian Accident

Lawyer Ahmednasiir Abdulahi has questioned why Transport Cabinet Secretary Kipchuma Murkoimen has issued directives after the Londiani accident that has claimed the lives of 52 people.

In a tweet on Saturday the senior counsel wondered why the Ministry of Transport cannot plan effectively and put in place policies to stop road accidents.

“Waziri, but why now? Must we as a country do corrective measures only after Kenyans die? Why were these preventive measures not in place before this tragic accident? Why are our responses as country episodic and reactive? Can’t we plan orderly, or are our actions and policies forced by tragedies? “he posed.

CS Murkomen earlier directed that all markets along road reserves be relocated.

“All markets along the road reserve should be relocated. County Governments in partnership with the national government through the intergovernmental framework should construct markets off the Highways even as KeNHA constructs access roads to the markets,” said Murkomen.

He directed the National Safety and Transport Authority (NTSA to include Londiani as a dangerous spot and install speed detection cameras.

“National Safety and Transport Authority (NTSA) to include the dangerous section as one of the spots to install speed detection cameras, especially in the upcoming pilot phase, to support the enforcement of traffic laws and regulations,” he stated.

He noted that the Transport Ministry through the relevant agencies will revise speed limits in the area and provide bumps and signage.

Murkomen further directed the re-testing of PSV and commercial service vehicle drivers to continue as a way of assessing their competency before the renewal of driving licenses.

Additionally, he ordered EPRA to investigate the sale of adulterated fuel sold to unsuspecting motorists.

