Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

Ahmednassir’s Message To Ruto After High Court Ruled CASs Unconstitutional

By

Published

cpulgbwfsz7dknu85f2d21cb2ba2b

File image of Ahmednassir Abdulahi

Senior Counsel Ahmednasir Abdullahi has weighed in the High Court’s decision to nullify the Chief Administrative Secretaries (CAS) positions. 

In a statement on Tuesday July 4, Ahmednassir stated that the 2010 constitution is the most powerful antidote for unchecked executive power. 

The city lawyer said that the constitution will teach President William Ruto painful lessons unless he respects it. 

“The 2010 constitution is a most powerful antidote to impunity and unchecked executive power. It taught President Uhuru painful lessons. It will teach President William Ruto painful lessons. It will teach anyone who breaks it painful lessons. Respecting the dictates of the Constitution is a joyous nationalistic act,” he tweeted. 

A three judge-bench on Monday ruled the CAS positions unconstitutional saying there was no proper public participation in the process to create the posts. 

The judges said, “It is our considered view that it was not the intention of the framers of the Constitution to create positions of 50 CASs to deputize 22 cabinet secretaries.”

Justice Kanyi Kimondo went on to rule the 50 CAS positions unconstitutional, noting that the PSC did not follow the criteria set out earlier. 

“The newly created office and fresh complement of 50 had to comply with the constitution and the criteria set out earlier in the Okiya Omtatah case, they did not comply, for the avoidance of doubt the entire complement of 50 CASs is therefore unconstitutional,” Justice Kimondo ruled.

The ruling elicited mixed reactions with some Kenya Kwanza leaders saying they would move to the Court of Appeal. 

“We shall appeal this decision that negates public interest and principles of Natural justice.” Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei stated. 

Also Read: Mutahi Ngunyi Reacts After High Court Nullified CAS Positions

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019