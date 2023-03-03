aila Odinga speaks out against government’s treatment of civil servants

During a meeting with Islamic leaders in Nairobi, Azimio Chief Raila Odinga expressed his concern over the job security of civil servants in Kenya.

He stated that many civil servants are being laid off without any job security, despite having worked for the government for many years. He further added that many of these employees were being dismissed for not being tribally correct, which he deemed unfair.

Raila noted that there was a high likelihood of those laid off being unable to find employment elsewhere, making them vulnerable and without a means of support.

The ODM leader emphasized that the trend of firing people haphazardly was not justifiable, and such practices should come to an end.

Raila also expressed concern that one tribe was heavily favored in the new appointments made by the government, leaving other tribes underrepresented.

He urged the government to ensure that all tribes are well-represented in government appointments.

Since taking power last year, President William Ruto has been making significant changes in the government, aiming to implement his development agenda for the country. However, some of his appointments have faced criticism, with some accusing him of favoring his political allies and their tribes.