Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

aila Odinga speaks out against government’s treatment of civil servants

By

Published

FB IMG 1676493077502
File image of Raila Odinga.

During a meeting with Islamic leaders in Nairobi, Azimio Chief Raila Odinga expressed his concern over the job security of civil servants in Kenya.

He stated that many civil servants are being laid off without any job security, despite having worked for the government for many years. He further added that many of these employees were being dismissed for not being tribally correct, which he deemed unfair.

Raila noted that there was a high likelihood of those laid off being unable to find employment elsewhere, making them vulnerable and without a means of support.

The ODM leader emphasized that the trend of firing people haphazardly was not justifiable, and such practices should come to an end.

Raila also expressed concern that one tribe was heavily favored in the new appointments made by the government, leaving other tribes underrepresented.

He urged the government to ensure that all tribes are well-represented in government appointments.

Since taking power last year, President William Ruto has been making significant changes in the government, aiming to implement his development agenda for the country. However, some of his appointments have faced criticism, with some accusing him of favoring his political allies and their tribes.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019