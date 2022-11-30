Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

Amount Of Millions Ruto & His Cabinet Will Miss This Month After Donating Salary

By

Published

Ruto cabinet 1

Ruto cabinet

President William Ruto and his Cabinet on Tuesday agreed to forego their one- month salary in order to fund drought relief efforts across the country.

The Head Of State and his Cabinet made the bold move just days after the government launched a pay bill number and urged Kenyans to contribute a portion of their salaries to help alleviate the drought.

According to the Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC) a Cabinet Secretary is entitled to a gross salary of Ksh 924, 000.

The Cabinet Ministers are paid a basic salary of Ksh554,400, a house allowance of Ksh200,000, and a market adjustment of Ksh169,600 per month. This is the same as the salary of Attorney General Justin Muturi.

President William Ruto, on the other hand, takes home Ksh 1, 443, 750 per month, while his deputy, Rigathi Gachagua, is paid Ksh 1, 227, 188.

 

The Cabinet, which includes the president, his deputy, 22 Cabinet Secretaries, and the Attorney General, will forego approximately Ksh 23,922, 938 to aid the drought crisis.

The Tuesday Cabinet meeting also discussed methods of lowering the high cost of living and food prices.

A 2- kilogram packet of maize flour, for instance costs between Ksh180 and Ksh210. Furthermore, maize prices have reached an all- time high, with a 90 kg bag costing Ksh 6,000.

To put it into perspective, Ksh 23 million can buy approximately 3, 987 bags of maize. Assuming a 50kg bag of fertilizer costs Ksh 3, 500, the Ksh 23 million would purchase up to 6, 571 bags and distribute them to farmers across the country.

According to the National Drought Management Authority’ s (NDMA) most recent report, 3. 5 million Kenyans will face starvation by the end of April 2022. This represented a 400, 000 increase over February 2022.

The government has since resorted to methods of mitigating the devastation caused by the drought, such as distributing relief food to the most affected counties.

Also Read: Five Most Educated Cabinet Secretaries in President Ruto’s Goverment

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019