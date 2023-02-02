Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

Amount of Money Dennis Itumbi Will Get As Compensation Following His 2020 Illegal Sacking From State House 

By

Published

1882 e4b88aaa3e488a45

Former State House Digital Secretary Dennis Itumbi has been awarded Ksh 630,000 as compensation for unfair dismissal by the former government. 

The Employment and Labour Relations Court judge Jacob Gakeri ruled that State House did not comply with the employment law when sacking the digital activist.

“The respondents may have had a valid and fair reason to terminate the petitioner’s employment but did not comply with the requirements of the provisions of the Employment Act, 2007, to guarantee procedural fairness in the process,” Justice Gikeri stated. 

The Employment Act of 2007 outlines the necessary procedure to be followed while terminating and summarily dismissing an employee. This means that whichever party initiates the termination must provide proper notice or compensate the other party in place of notice.

Itumbi said that he was fired during the mid-pandemic because his office was disbanded owing to reorganization.

The digital strategist claimed that his dismissal did not follow the proper legal procedure. Itumbi, who was hired on July 9, 2014, sued the Public Service Commission (PSC) for bias while also resigning from his position.

PSC had responded that the State House was attempting to create another post for him under the Presidential Delivery Unit (PDU).

4494 DENNIS ITUMBI JAMAA WA KUKU

The blogger is now working with President William Ruto having played a key role in his campaigns.

“Huyu ofisi yake inaitwa come here go there. Huyu ni mtu ya Rais ya mkono. Hana ofisi yoyote pale lakini ndio mwenyewe. Anapanga hapa, anapanga hapo anapanga pale,” DP Gachagua said on Sunday January 22 in Kirinyaga County.

Itumbi played an important role in defending the Ruto campaign against opponents and detractors during and after the 2022 presidential election.

He was also part of the Kenya Kwanza team, which ran a parallel tallying center during the 2022 national election in August.

Also Read: Gachagua Alleges How DCI Wanted to Murder Dennis Itumbi

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019