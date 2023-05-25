Anne Nderitu Breaks Silence After Azimio Called For Her Resignation 

The Registrar of Political Parties Anne Nderitu has distanced herself from taking political sides in making decisions concerning the leadership wrangles in the troubled Jubilee party.

Nderitu in a statement on Wednesday May 24 stated that she has formed a legal team to look into the documents submitted by Kanini Kega and Jeremiah Kioni factions.

“We have our legal team looking at those documents and other matters involving the party. The leaders should put their political differences aside so that we can make a lawful decision,” she stated.

Nderitu also noted that the Jubilee faction allied to Kenya Kwanza followed the right procedure to submit their documentation adding that they also upheld the party constitution.

“The decision is from the party and our part is just to confirm whether the process has been followed and as far as we agree then we continue with the action. We only confirm whether the process and they have followed their own party constitution and they have also followed the Political Parties Act. So the decision is actually not ours,” she added.

Azimio on Wednesday called for Nderitu’s resignation, accusing her of co opting with the Kenya Kwanza government to weaken political parties.

“The Registrar of Political Parties Anne Nderitu must leave office in view of clear manifestations that she has been co opted into partisan and illegal schemes by Kenya Kwanza to cripple instead of protecting political parties,” Azimio stated.

The Raila Odinga-led coalition also stated that the Registrar no longer has the confidence of political parties, which are her clients.

“Anne Nderitu no longer enjoys the confidence of her clients who are political parties and whom by her mandate she is supposed to strengthen not to weaken as she is doing,” Azimio added.

Also Read: Kioni Speaks After Being Expelled From Jubilee Party