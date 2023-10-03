Anne Waiguru Wins Second Term as COG Chair as Sakaja Loses His Seat

Kirinyaga Governor Ann Waiguru has secured a second term victory as chair of the Council of Governors. Waiguru was elected by unanimous consent during a full council meeting in Nairobi.
Waiguru announced after winning her second term that she will focus on fully devolving functions and resources, as well as increasing revenue allocation to counties.
Furthermore, Waiguru, who is serving her second term as governor, has committed to looking for ways to assist counties in increasing their own revenue sources.
Other areas where the governor has committed to focus include the successful implementation of universal healthcare, agriculture value chain development, and value addition and commerce.
Waiguru was voted as CoG chairperson for the first time in September 2022, defeating Kajiado Governor Joseph Ole Lenku.
Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja and his Machakos counterpart Wavinya Ndeti are among the county chiefs who lost their seats on the Council of Governors in Monday’s elections.
Wavinya Ndeti who was the chairperson of the Industry, Manufacturing, and Enterprise Development Committee, was defeated by Nakuru Governor Susan Kihika (UDA).
Mutahi Kahiga, the UDA’s chairperson for Human Resources, Labour, and Social Welfare, defeated Sakaja. Tana River Governor Godhana Dhadho was also replaced as chairperson for Security and Foreign Affairs by his Baringo counterpart Benjamin Cheboi.
Below is a list of committee chairpersons;
- Finance, Planning and Economic Affairs – Fernandes Barasa
- Health – Muthomi Njuki
- Energy, Roads, Transport and Infrastructure – Kimani Wamatangi
- Arid, Semi-Arid Lands (ASAL) and Disaster Management – Nathif Jama
- Resource Mobilization and Partnerships – Cecily Mbarire
- Human Resource, Labour and Social Welfare – Mutahi Kahiga
- Tourism and Wildlife – Patrick Ole Ntutu
- Agriculture, Livestock, and Cooperatives – Kenneth Lusaka
- Water, Forestry and Natural Resources Management – Andrew Mwadime
- Land, Housing and Urban Development – Anyang’ Nyong’o
- Education – Eric Mutai
- Legal, Constitutional Affairs and Intergovernmental Relations – Mutula Kilonzo
- Gender, Youth, Culture, Sports and Social Services – Simon Kachapin
- Environment and Climate Change – Wilber Ottichilo
- Blue Economy – Issa Timamy
- CT and Knowledge – Wisley Rotich
- Security and Foreign Affairs– Benjamin Cheboi
- Trade, Industry, Manufacturing and Enterprise Development-Susan Kihika