“Apply for the Hustler Fund” CS Eliud Owalo Tells Nyanza Residents

ICT CS Eliud Owalo has asked Nyanza Residents to prepare for the hustler fund that will be launched late this month by President William Ruto.

Speaking on Friday, November 18 in Muhoroni Kisumu County, Owalo told the locals to position themselves in order to benefit from the National Government.

The CS stated that the fund will open up numerous chances for youth and women and improve the well-being of people in the region.

He stated that most youths in the region are unemployed not because they have not attended school, but because they are desperately in need of finances to establish their own businesses and earn a living.

“We even have women who are gifted in business but the problem is that they don’t have capital to start,” Owalo said.

Former Kisumu Senator Fred Outa, who accompanied the ICT CS, said Ruto’s demand for a break from mental confinement is well-intended for the Nyanza people.

According to Outa, the new administration has a five-year mandate that can be extended to 2032 and it is sensible for the community to board the ship.

“Election is over, let’s not take much of our time discussing politics, but let us embrace the new government and seek for development,” he said.

Outa also stated that he is in government not for personal benefit, but to promote the growth of the region, which is rich in agricultural land.

“Sugarcane industry and rice farming remains the mainstay of residents,” the former Senator said as he asked the government to revive the sector, which has the potential to economically empower the region.

Their sentiments come hours after Co-operatives and SMEs Development CS Simon Chelugui said that there will be no registration required for the Huster Fund.

“We urge members of the public to disregard all forms of communications inviting them to register for funds on a website or via a phone number,” he said.

