Arrest and Release: Mavoko MP Patrick Makau’s Involvement in Anti-Government Protests under Investigation

Mavoko Member of Parliament, Patrick Makau, was arrested on Thursday in relation to investigations concerning the anti-government protests that occurred along Mombasa Road in Nairobi.

Police conducted a raid at Makau’s residence in Karen, Nairobi, and apprehended him at 4 am.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) detectives then transported Makau to their offices in the Nairobi Area for questioning.

At the time of writing, it remains unclear if and when he will be arraigned, as well as the specific charges that may be brought against him.

However, Makau was released several hours after being interrogated, with instructions to return on Friday, July 14, for further questioning.

He has vehemently denied any involvement in the demonstrations that took place on Wednesday, which resulted in damage to a section of the Expressway and disrupted traffic flow.

The investigations surrounding the protests are ongoing, and authorities are working to ascertain the individuals responsible for the violence and property damage.

It is essential that the due process of law is followed, allowing for a fair and impartial investigation into the matter.

As the investigations progress, the authorities will continue to gather evidence to establish the facts surrounding the protests and hold those accountable for any wrongdoing.

