“Ask Moi” Raila Warns Ruto & Gachagua Against Underestimating Him

Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga has warned President Ruto and his deputy Rigathi Gachagua against underestimating what he can do.

Speaking on Sunday January 29 during a rally at Jacaranda grounds in Nairobi, the former Prime Minister asked Ruto to look back in history especially during the late Moi’s era.

“Ruto and Gachagua have been threatening me, saying all manners of things about my protest. I want to tell Ruto, you don’t know about us. Go ask Mr. Nyayo. The power of the people is the voice of God,” Raila said.

Raila reiterated that the 2022 election was rigged and maintained that he will push for electoral reforms.

“It is not for personal gains but for the people of Kenya. Kenyans must be able to go to an election, vote and the ballot announced as it was cast,” he said.

The opposition chief further stated that he would hold rallies across the country.

“We want Kenyans to stand firm. We will go to every corner of this country; Machakos, Nakuru, Kakamega, Kisii, Kisumu, Kiambu, and then come back to Nairobi,” Raila said.

President Ruto who spoke earlier on Sunday stated that he will not succumb to Raila and his Azimio brigade’s political theatrics that aims to ‘arm-twist’ him into negotiating a ‘handshake’.

“We will not allow the opposition to shortchange our priorities and we will not seek permission from any quarter to work for Kenyans,” the president said during an interdenominational prayer service in Narok.

Gachagua on his hand said that they will only have a sit down with the ODM leader if he is ready to quit politics.

“You should only consider having only one discussion: his exit and permanent retirement from the politics of Kenya. That, you will have our blessing,” Gachagua remarked.

