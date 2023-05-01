Connect with us

Atwoli Advises President Ruto On Perfect Job To Give Raila & End Demonstrations

Central Organisation of Trade Unions (COTU) Secretary General Francis Atwoli has urged President William Ruto to consider giving Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga a job.

Speaking on Monday during Labour Day celebrations at Uhuru Gardens in Nairobi, Atwoli said that the move would end anti-government protests that are led by the former Prime Minister.

“Raila Odinga did a lot for this country. He fought for the second liberation and the Constitution. For that, we recognize him as a national leader. We should find him a job even if it is similar to the one he held as the Head of Infrastructure for the African Union or a chairperson position so that he can get an opportunity to grace events.

The COTU boss stated that the opposition demonstration would end if Raila is occupied arguing that some of his allies are pushing him to hold protests while enriching themselves.

“Let him not be pushed by people close to him. Some of them used his name to enrich themselves and we know them. Peace is of paramount importance to our children and the prosperity of our future Generation depends on peace,” Atwoli stated.

He at the same time revealed how former Nominated MP Maina Kamanda warned Azimio against President William Ruto ahead of the August 9, 2022 polls.

“In Azimio we had everything…tulikuwa na Baba The 5th, tulikuwa na mawaziri wa vifua kubwa kama kina Matiang’i, lakini vile ulipita katikati ukashinda hatujui.

“And Maina Kamanda warned us. Alituambia hii Kijana ya Sugoi msipochungana na yeye atawashinda. Maina Kamanda alituonya , huyo kijana Mwehsimiwa Raia umtafute mkunywe chai na yeye,” he added.

