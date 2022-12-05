Atwoli Explains Why He Met With President William Ruto at State House

Central Organisation of Trade Unions Secretary General Francis Atwoli has explained details of his meeting with President William Ruto at State House.

While speaking over the weekend, the trade unionist dismissed claims that his move was out of self interest revealing that he briefed Raila Odinga before the meeting.

“As leaders sitting on various international labour bodies, I am obliged to brief the President on whatever is discussed at the forums and their outcome. This can only effectively happen when I am working closely with the President,” said Atwoli.

Atwoli also revealed that he discussed Kenya’s ratification of the International Labour Organisation (ILO)’s Violence and Harassment Convention, 2019 (C190).

The Cotu head also stated that he brought to the president’s attention the flagrant abuse of labor outsourcing by various government agencies, parastatals, and private companies.

“The government loses billions of shillings through this scheme of labor outsourcing. These firms evade paying the government everything…from NHIF, NSSF to Pay As You Earn. The government needs to stop this trend,” Atwoli said.

He further rallied all Luhya to back Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi as the Western region’s kingpin.

“It is my petition to all members of the Mulembe nation to throw their weight behind Mudavadi as our point-man. By the very fact that he is serving in a very senior position in government, he is better placed to represent us, said Atwoli.

The meeting which was held on Thursday December 1 was also attended by Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, Prime CS Musalia Mudavadi, National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula, Kakamega Senator Dr. Boni Khalwale, former Sports Cabinet Secretary Rashid Echesa, former Mumias East MP Ben Washiali, Navakholo MP Emmanuel Wangwe, and former Kakamega senator Cleophas Malala.

