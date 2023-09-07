Atwoli Explains Why He Support President Ruto After Ledama Questioned His Surviving Tactics

COTU secretary General Francis Atwoli has come out to explain his recent support for President William Ruto.

This is after Narok Senator Ledama Olekina asked him about his surviving tactics as he was one of the strong critics of President Rito ahead of 2022 general elections.

“You really know how to survive, don’t you? How is the farm at Ildamat? I will stop by on my way to South Africa and we can have a cup of tea! I will bring the milk,” Ledama stated.

Atwoli in response said the President should be commended for a job well done in the past one year he has been in office.

“Senator, Mgala muume na haki umpe. Your views notwithstanding, give it to the President for a job well done. I have cows, but I am made to understand that you are in the milk business. If your milk is good, I’m a potential customer. I’m a just man,” Atwoli stated.

The COTU boss on Wednesday congratulated Ruto after he hosted the African Climate Summit in Nairobi.

Atwoli noted that under Ruto’s leadership, Nairobi is increasingly becoming the multilateral capital of Africa.

“On behalf of Kenyan workers, allow me to Congratulate President William Ruto for the well organized Africa Climate Summit. Under the leadership of President Ruto, Nairobi is increasingly becoming the multilateral capital of Africa,” he said.

“I am proud of the transformative work by the President in redefining and repositioning Nairobi’s place in Africa. The African Leaders Nairobi Declaration on Climate Change and Call to Action will equal be etched in the annals of history,” he added.

Also Read: Message Raila Odinga Has Tasked Atwoli to Deliver to President Ruto