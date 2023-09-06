Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

Atwoli Praises Ruto Over African Climate Summit

By

Published

FB IMG 1670515825149

File Image of President Ruto and Francis Atwoli

Central Organization of Trade Unions (COTU) secretary general Francis Atwoli has commended President William Ruto for conducting to what he referred as “a well-organized” African Climate Summit (ACS).

According to Atwoli, the country has become a multilateral capital of Africa under Ruto’s leadership. His remarks come as the Summit, which began on Monday at the Kenyatta International Conference, comes to a close. He expressed satisfaction with the transformation under Ruto’s leadership.

“On behalf of Kenyan workers allow me to Congratulate President Ruto for the well-organised Africa Climate Summit. I am proud of the transformative work by the President in redefining and repositioning Nairobi’s place in Africa. The African leaders Nairobi declaration on climate change and Call to Action will equal be etched in the annals of history.” Siad the COTU Boss.

Kenya played host to several head of states from Africa and other dignitaries from different continents including the United Nation’s secretary general Antonio Guterres and former United States secretary of state Anthony Blinken. 

The theme of the 2023 summit is “Driving green growth and climate finance solutions for Africa and the world.”

 Among the important problems being discussed at the meeting are how to deal with growing exposure of emitters, investing in nature and biodiversity, climate change solutions, and climate change financing for Africa.

Several pledges were made by represented countries to combat global climate change. The Nairobi Declaration was adopted in the presence of other global leaders, multilateral organizations, Regional Economic Communities, and United Nations Agencies.

Also Read: Message Raila Odinga Has Tasked Atwoli to Deliver to President Ruto

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020