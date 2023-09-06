Atwoli Praises Ruto Over African Climate Summit

Central Organization of Trade Unions (COTU) secretary general Francis Atwoli has commended President William Ruto for conducting to what he referred as “a well-organized” African Climate Summit (ACS).

According to Atwoli, the country has become a multilateral capital of Africa under Ruto’s leadership. His remarks come as the Summit, which began on Monday at the Kenyatta International Conference, comes to a close. He expressed satisfaction with the transformation under Ruto’s leadership.

“On behalf of Kenyan workers allow me to Congratulate President Ruto for the well-organised Africa Climate Summit. I am proud of the transformative work by the President in redefining and repositioning Nairobi’s place in Africa. The African leaders Nairobi declaration on climate change and Call to Action will equal be etched in the annals of history.” Siad the COTU Boss.

Kenya played host to several head of states from Africa and other dignitaries from different continents including the United Nation’s secretary general Antonio Guterres and former United States secretary of state Anthony Blinken.

The theme of the 2023 summit is “Driving green growth and climate finance solutions for Africa and the world.”

Among the important problems being discussed at the meeting are how to deal with growing exposure of emitters, investing in nature and biodiversity, climate change solutions, and climate change financing for Africa.

Several pledges were made by represented countries to combat global climate change. The Nairobi Declaration was adopted in the presence of other global leaders, multilateral organizations, Regional Economic Communities, and United Nations Agencies.

